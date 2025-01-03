With President Trump heading back to the Oval Office this month, American greatness is coming back in full force. Gone are the days of this country sending billions of dollars overseas while our own citizens struggle to avoid their mortgage payments.

Since the inception of Trump’s entry into politics, he’s been fighting for everyday Americans. This looks like going to bat against the deep state and refusing to be bought off or intimidated by the powers that be.

Even when Democrats stole his election victory four years ago, Trump never stopped prioritizing the best interests of we the people. On January 20, a new day arrives and this country will finally put some long needed reforms into action.

Coincidentally, this could result in America gaining another state, that being none other than Canada.

America is Done Footing the Bill For Canada

On Truth Social, President Trump recently pointed out that America’s support of Canada routinely surpasses over $100 million every year. This takes place via trade, government grants, and other services. Meanwhile, if we the people had that money here at home, it could be put to immensely beneficial use.

In light of this, Trump pointed out that many Canadian residents are interested in their country becoming America’s 51st state.

But, will they bite? Trudeau has been one of Canada's worst Prime Ministers in history.