Freedom of speech has few restrictions yet often bears serious consequences. Americans are free to speak as desired unless those words defame.

Donald Trump is the victim of defamation at the hands of the mainstream media. None other than the popular 60 Minutes TV show has allegedly defamed America’s favorite president.

Trump is Suing 60 Minutes Into the Stone Age

As evidenced by Elon Musk’s nearly no-limits platform X, free speech is of the utmost importance. However, the line is drawn when false accusations and statements harm one’s character.

False statements that damage one’s reputation have the potential to cause career damage. Career damage equates to lost money.

Thanks to 60 Minutes’ false claims about President Trump, the Don has suffered a damaged reputation and lost money.

Here’s the nitty gritty of the issue: Trump alleges 60 Minutes was fraudulent when airing presidential election coverage prior to the ’24 battle between Trump and Kamala Harris.

The nationally televised program defamed Trump and also made derogatory statements about him. The Trump coverage on the topics of Ukraine and Greenland amounted to defamation.

The president’s tiff with 60 Minutes centers on how the show’s writers portrayed him and his political stances.

The Don is on the record stating the Ukraine war would not have occurred had he emerged as the victor of the ’20 election over Biden. The Trump coverage on 60 Minutes states the opposite.

60 Minutes writers also fraudulently, inaccurately, and falsely portrayed Trump’s stances when delving into the Greenland story. Trump is now taking 60 Minutes’ parent CBS News and Paramount to court.

The Dirty Details

According to Trump’s legal team, CBS took sides with Harris to tilt the election in her favor. It is alleged that CBS altered interview answers, constituting a defamation of Trump.

If the Trump camp is accurate, CBS is nothing more than a political operative as opposed to a news provider. The question is whether the Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr will implement fines and additional punishment.

“Almost every week, 60 Minutes, which is being sued for Billions of Dollars for the fraud they committed in the 2024 Presidential Election with their Interview of Failed Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, mentions the name ‘TRUMP’ in a derogatory and defamatory way, but this Weekend’s ‘BROADCAST’ tops them all.” – President Trump

The network’s false statements and manipulation might ultimately cost them their broadcasting license.

If Carr honors the truth, he will agree that Paramount is guilty of illegal and unlawful behavior. It is conceivable that Paramount will not only lose its broadcasting license but also be forced to pay $20 billion as demanded by Trump.

The Ball is in the Paramount’s Court

Paramount heads have not indicated they will settle the lawsuit out of court. Several news outlets including Variety made inquiries with Paramount yet no response was given to the request for comment.

Paramount attorneys will find it difficult to disprove Trump’s allegations that the pre-election interview with Harris was edited in an attempt to deceive. It appears that the editing violates a Texas consumer protection law.

The lawsuit was expanded after the initial filing, adding another allegation that falls under the federal Lanham Act. Though Paramount rolled out a couple motions to dismiss the lawsuit, citing the First Amendment, those motions were not granted.

Even if Paramount refiles the motions to dismiss the lawsuits, the Trump camp can continue to litigate. The only way for Paramount to escape continuing litigation is to convince the judge to sign off on a motion to dismiss with prejudice.

Lawsuits dismissed with prejudice cannot be relitigated in court. The likelihood of the judge granting such motions is infinitesimal, meaning Trump has a significant advantage.

Paramount is Attempting to Stall

Instead of embracing the legal challenge head-on, Paramount is attempting to delay the matter.

Aside from the motions for dismissal referenced above, the Defendant is also demanding the production of documents requested during the discovery process.

“New ownership of CBS cannot happen fast enough for conservatives. Two hit pieces tonight, back to back on 60 Minutes, against President @realDonaldTrump. And people wonder why Republicans are so turned off to the mainstream media. To our allies: don’t let the liberal media play you. I would have hoped you would have learned that by now.” - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C

Discovery is a pre-litigation period in which Plaintiffs and Defendants exchange interrogatories (questions) and requests.

The back-and-forth is an opportunity for either side to stall by posing seemingly endless interrogatory questions or demanding copious amounts of evidence.

A Trump Victory is Ahead

All signs point toward Paramount raising the white flag of surrender. It has been reported yet not confirmed that attorneys for CBS have discussed mediation.

“Hopefully, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), as headed by its Highly Respected Chairman, Brendan Carr, will impose the maximum fines and punishment, which is substantial, for their unlawful and illegal behavior. CBS is out of control, at levels never seen before, and they should pay a big price for this.” – President Trump

Paramount is on the verge of merging with Skydance Media. Brendan Carr, the FCC commissioner appointed by President Trump, has stated the ongoing lawsuit will be factored into the merger oversight.

Momentum is clearly building in Trump’s favor. Though the president might not win $20 billion in the lawsuit, there’s a good chance a mediator will side with him.

It looks like team Trump will chalk up another dub and the woke liberal legacy media will take another L. That’s a win for America.