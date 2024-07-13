Get 30% off for 1 year

UPDATE: Donald Trump has just issued a statement after the shooting at his rally in Pennsylvania.

The former president and current candidate said he was "shot" in the "upper part of my right ear", and "much bleeding took place". In the post on his social media site, Truth Social, he extended his thanks to the Secret Service and law enforcement for their "rapid response". "Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured." Mr Trump continued: "It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country. "Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. "Much bleeding took place, so I realised then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

At a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania this afternoon, former president Donald Trump was shot while giving a speech to supporters. Only minutes into the speech, Trump could be soon clutching the side of his head as several shots rang out during live video of the event.

There are limited details that can be confirmed at this point, so I’m only going to go into what we know, based on the facts at the current time.

Secret Service agents immediately jumped on top of the president, who ducked after appearing to have been grazed by a bullet. Supporters could be heard screaming as more shots rang out, with one witness saying they heard someone yell “Shooter down” from off-stage.

Pictures and video clips show Trump with what appears to be a bullet wound to the top of his right ear, with blood streaked across his face. Shortly after the last shot was fired, he got back up to his feet with the help of Secret Service agents, and held his fist up defiantly before getting into an SUV to show that he wasn’t deterred by what appears to have been an attempted assassination.

According to The Guardian, an unnamed member of the audience was tragically killed, in addition to the suspect, whose identity hasn’t been released yet.

Image Credit 1: Evan Vucci/AP

Trump campaign aides speaking to the press on condition of anonymity have stated the former president has been transported to a local hospital in stable condition and is “fine.”

According to a spokesperson for the Secret Service, “An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available.”

Image Credit 2 Evan Vucci/AP

The Trump campaign said in a public statement, "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."

A White House spokesperson said that President Biden "has received an initial briefing on the incident,” but offered no further statement in response to the situation.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted a photo of the incident and wrote, "He'll never stop fighting to Save America."

Senator Rand Paul stated, “Please keep Trump and everyone at the rally in your thoughts and prayers right now.”

While I’m very glad the former president is safe and in good condition, it’s disturbing to see this level of political violence unfolding on live TV. We don’t know all the details yet, so I won’t speculate on the motives of the shooter, but I will say this will serve only to galvanize Trump’s supporters and is likely the final nail in the coffin of Biden’s lackluster campaign.



We have a president who can barely make it up a flight of stairs or finish a sentence running for reelection against a candidate who just survived an assassination with his fist held high in triumph.

The broader concern here is that all the divisive rhetoric from Washington and in the media that led to this act may very well have ignited a political powder keg. There has been much discussion over the past eight years about the potential for another American civil war, and what we just witnessed in Pennsylvania today is a troubling indication that the cold war brewing between right and left is beginning to go hot.

While the former president has just survived a deadly shooting, an American citizen is tragically dead because they wanted to show their support for him. Let’s take a moment to reflect on that and keep the families of those affected by this violence in our thoughts and prayers.