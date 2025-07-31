The truth is all that matters. Leftists hate that fact. They’ll do anything to keep the truth bogged down in the quicksand of false narratives, half-truths, and all-out lies.

It should be clear by now that the J6 riots were not an insurrection. Nobody was trying to overthrow the U.S. government by storming the Capitol.

J6 was not the U.S version of France’s Bastille Day, where Parisians stormed a fortress and prison on July 14, 1789. The incident sparked the French Revolution that overthrew the monarchy.

The U.S. The Capitol isn't a prison–though the Left has made it seem like one for many patriots who were there on January 6, 2021, and ended up in jail because of it.

The U.S. is not a monarchy. It’s a representative republic where politicians are supposed to be fairly elected by We the People to represent the citizens’ best interests, not their own.

When a large portion of the population came to believe that the 2020 presidential election was not fair, they traveled to the Capitol to make it clear that they were not happy.

As of March 2024, two-thirds of Republican voters believed that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump. Around one-third of all Americans thought the same.

When that many people think elections are rigged, you no longer have a working democratic election system. You have doubt. You have anger. You are a nation in crisis.

The Left knew this from the get-go. When crowds of disgruntled voters showed up in Washington, D.C. to support Trump and his stolen election claims, the Left saw it as an opportunity to bury the opposition once and for all.

They began by calling a riot–an unfortunate event that involved a small percentage of the people at the Capitol that day–an insurrection.

The insurrection narrative would land a whole lot of good people in jail facing felony charges. A whole lot more were harassed and harangued by government officials simply because they appeared to be pro-MAGA.

It’s the favorite play in the Leftists’ playbook: Spin a false narrative based on appearance rather than fact, stick to the story at all costs, and disseminate it far and wide and over and over.

The goal: create a new reality that puts the Left in charge–if possible, forever.

The J6 Committee

Remember the J6 Committee? It was a joke.

The Committee–with known liars Adam Schiff and Liz Cheney spurring the perpetuation of the big lie that J6 was an insurrection–called in a former top boss from ABC News as a “secret adviser” to produce an upcoming primetime hearing on the J6 riot for a television audience.

They wanted the J6 hearing to be a made-for-TV primetime drama.

James Goldston was president of ABC News from 2014 until early 2021. He also worked as an adviser to the House J6 Committee to produce the hearing.

Goldston’s task was to “help convert a cache of documents, depositions, recorded footage and other materials related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot into compelling television for those who have not closely followed the proceedings.”

Axios reported that it was to be a “blockbuster investigative special.” It was a production of a false narrative designed to make it look like the truth.

Did the Left care if innocents would suffer from their deception? No.

Want proof? Consider the case of Brandon Straka.

Innocent People Forced To Confess

“Innocent people were charged and convicted on January 6th,” Straka posted on X.

Straka is the Founder of the WalkAway Campaign, a patriotic grassroots movement founded by a former liberal that documents individual journeys to conservative freedom.

Leftists cringe at the idea of personal freedom guaranteed in the Constitution and carried forward by patriots through the centuries. It’s easy to see why they would go after the likes of Straka.

Straka was at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He was arrested for it and signed a confession, but he didn't do anything wrong.

“Many people were forced to sign false confessions at the hands of the DOJ, which now results in Grok and every other AI platform repeating this false information because it’s what the government and its supportive media have saturated the internet with,” Straka’s post continued.

Straka produced a documentary demonstrating how the allegations he “confessed” to were false. He would “consider it a victory if Grok and other sources like it would state that I refute the claims against me, even though I signed a confession, and link to my documentary.”

“I think that’s fair. It’s factually true that I refute my plea deal, and the documentary I created gives additional context to the claims,” the post continued.





“As of now, Grok basically just regurgitates the government’s, Wikipedia’s, and CNN’s version of events.”

So much for the rise of AI as a purveyor of truth. AI is controlled by the powerful few, not We the People. Remember that.

In a separate post, Straka posted the video that details beyond doubt that he wasn’t doing anything wrong when the J6 riots went down.

He was just trying to document the historic protest for his 1.5 million social media subscribers.

“After 4 years of having the truth silenced by a corrupt plea deal, I can finally share what really happened without fear of reprisal—thanks to my pardon,” Straka wrote.

“Includes never-before-seen footage proving my innocence.The FBI agent behind targeting me with lies and false accusations? Jeremy Desor. Still collecting a paycheck from the FBI.”

“Watch it. Share it. Demand answers,” Straka urged.

The video proves beyond doubt that Straka was innocent and confessed only because he was facing a slew of felonies and faced a D.C. court system that would all but guarantee his conviction.

What would you do?

The Trump Pardons Are Not Enough

President Trump issued pardons for over 1500 J6ers because they were railroaded. He commuted the sentences for 14 others. The list included fourteen members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

Trump also ordered the Department of Justice to drop all pending cases against J6 suspects.

"These are the hostages, approximately 1,500 for a pardon, full pardon," Trump said about the pardons. "This is a big one."

"These people have been destroyed," he added. "What they've done to these people is outrageous. There's rarely been anything like it in the history of our country."

Good move, President Trump. Justice is served.

But it's not enough. The people who weaponized the Department of Justice against American patriots must be held accountable.

The perpetrators of the J6 insurrection narrative were the ones attempting a coup, not We the People. They must pay the price.

