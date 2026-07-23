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Donald Trump has spent years warning that the Democratic Party was being consumed by its most radical elements, dismissing critics who said he was exaggerating for political effect. This week, Bill Maher, a lifelong liberal who has hosted Democratic politicians on his show for decades, said essentially the same thing on national television.

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Speaking to ABC’s Jonathan Karl on This Week, Maher didn’t hold back. “Every day I hear about a new very radical guy,” Maher said. “I feel very good about like 10 whenever years ago, I did lose fans because I wasn’t gonna go along with some of this crazy stuff on the left too. I didn’t change really on what I thought about the right. But I can’t sit and just not notice stuff, which people seem to want to do because it’s all about my team or your team. But yeah, there’s some crazy stuff.”

Why does it take a comedian with decades of liberal credibility to finally say, in plain terms, what Trump has been arguing since before his first term even ended?

Trump Has Been Making This Exact Case for Years

Trump’s language has always been sharper than Maher’s, but the underlying argument tracks remarkably closely. Following the assassination of Charlie Kirk last year, Trump told reporters directly that “the radicals on the left are the problem, and they’re vicious and they’re horrible and they’re politically savvy.” He’s returned to that theme repeatedly since, warning on more than one occasion about what he’s called “Radical Left Lunatics” taking over the party’s direction.

Maher’s own language landed in a strikingly similar place, just with different phrasing. He didn’t merely criticize a policy position. He described watching his own party get “taken over” by an accelerating parade of radical figures, admitting he’d been sounding this alarm for roughly a decade, long before it became fashionable, or even safe, for a prominent liberal to say so out loud.

Here’s the sharp point worth sitting with. Trump has faced years of accusations that his criticism of the Democratic Party’s leftward drift was partisan exaggeration. Maher, someone with zero incentive to help Trump’s political narrative, just described the same phenomenon using his own words, on a major network, without anyone forcing him to say it.

He Didn’t Stop at Rhetoric

Maher didn’t limit his criticism to abstract concern either. Asked directly about the intifada chants that have become increasingly common at left-wing protests, Maher said flatly that this was where he draws the line. “When we’re cheering for the intifada, God, I’m out,” he said, a rare moment of a major liberal commentator publicly rejecting rhetoric that’s become normalized in parts of his own political coalition.

He went further still, telling Karl explicitly that his vote in 2028 is genuinely in play, explaining that he wasn’t interested in living in what he called “communist America.” That’s not a minor aside from a comedian riffing for laughs. That’s one of the most recognizable voices in American liberal media stating on the record that the Democratic Party’s current trajectory has pushed his own vote into question.

Isn’t it worth asking how many other longtime Democratic voters are having the exact same private reaction Maher just said out loud on national television?

A Complicated Endorsement, Not a Clean Conversion

It’s worth being straightforward about the full picture rather than overselling what Maher actually said. He remains sharply critical of Trump as well, telling Karl in the same conversation that he still expects Democrats to perform well in the midterms simply because the races will function as a referendum on the president. Maher hasn’t become a Trump supporter. He’s become someone genuinely disillusioned with both parties, unwilling to pretend his own side is immune from the extremism he’s spent years criticizing on the right.

That distinction actually makes his comments more significant, not less. A partisan hit job would be easy to dismiss. A reluctant, still-critical liberal admitting his own party has lost him is much harder to wave away, precisely because Maher isn’t trying to score points for anyone. He’s just saying what he’s actually watching happen in real time.

The Argument Trump Has Been Making All Along

What makes this moment notable isn’t that Bill Maher suddenly discovered conservative politics. It’s that one of the most durable voices of the American left just validated, almost sentence for sentence, an argument Trump has been making about his opposition for years: that the Democratic Party’s most extreme voices have taken control of its direction, alienating even longtime loyal supporters who once defined the party’s mainstream.

Trump didn’t need Bill Maher’s permission to keep making that case. But it’s hard to imagine a more unlikely, or more convincing, validation of it than a lifelong Democrat looking straight into a national television camera and admitting his own party has left him behind.