From Donald Trump's Desk

From Donald Trump's Desk

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Lisa Ricketts's avatar
Lisa Ricketts
11h

One can hope that the young men who identify with Bill Maher will follow his thinking and actually vote to save their own future. My son's generation considers themselves Libertarians, who vote Republican. Part of the reason cited for Mamdani's elected was LOW VOTER turnout. I will also add, the cannabis epidemic in NYC! Too many are too stoned to get themselves to the polls or open their mail, the other's are hoping for more free stuff, still more are not even legal citizens. The bulk of NYC professionals hop on a train and head back home to other States at the end of each day.

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Denise's avatar
Denise
12hEdited

When the first "socialist" major city mayor was elected in our Constitutional Republic, we must understand this is just the beginning of our emanate down fall. Ayan Rand warned decades ago that: "Socialism is merely the door to communism." If our nation is to survive, this sick, twisted and evil movement must be stopped dead.

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