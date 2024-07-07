Joe Biden’s debate performance against Donald Trump was difficult to watch. To say Biden looked lost and fatigued would be an understatement. The current president projects geriatric weakness while Trump projects masculine strength.

Biden Blames his Poor Debate Performance on Travel

The Biden camp is pointing to the president’s hectic travel schedule as the reason for his subpar debate performance. In contrast, Trump was energetic, lively and passionate. Though the two men are separated by only three years in age, Biden is borderline senile.

In contrast, Trump projected the strength of a rock-solid patriarch. It is this projected strength that is necessary to present an imposing force when meeting with international leaders. Trump is more than capable of making reasonable and highly strategic foreign policy decisions at his age. Alternatively, Biden struggles to name the heads of foreign states.

The More Biden Says, the Worse He Polls

Trump was smart to let Biden yap as long as he wanted during the debate. Instead of interrupting the current president, Trump let Biden talk at length. The embarrassing performance exposed Biden’s inherent weakness and mental frailty.

Trump was undoubtedly tempted to interject when Biden spoke yet he exercised self-discipline. A surprisingly restrained Trump let Biden implode on stage for the nation to see. As a result, the mainstream media’s talking heads are now discussing potential Biden replacements.

Biden’s Body Language and Tone are Cause for Concern

Those who tuned into the debate witnessed a president who struggled to speak with coherence. The president claimed women are raping their sisters. Biden uttered those words with a weak, cracking voice that symbolized his frailty.

Biden also misspoke several other times. The president also paused at length when losing his train of thought.

Biden’s incoherent debate performance included a stunning gaffe in which he referenced a victory over Medicare. Moderators jumped in to cut Biden off before segueing to Trump.

Trump seized the opportunity to artfully jab at Biden’s inability to string words together. At one point, the former president indicated he didn’t understand Biden’s statement related to border security. Trump said, “I don’t know if he knows what he said, either.”

Earth to Joe Biden

When Biden wasn’t responding to moderator questions, he was often spotted staring off into space. The current president is best described as distant, aloof and confused. It is these difficult to watch moments that have sent Biden’s poll numbers plummeting. Moreover, videos have emerged of debate host Dana Bash allegedly signaling toward her co-host to get Biden’s attention. It appears that the debate moderators were serving up softballs to Biden the entire night.

If Biden doesn’t gather himself and begin to give coherent interviews, he will be replaced on the Democrat ticket. Vice President Kamala Harris, former first lady Michelle Obama and California Governor Gavin Newsom are the top candidates to replace Biden. However, none of these candidates match former President Trump’s aura.

There is the potential for the Democratic party to sit tight and hope Biden performs well in the next debate. Biden is not obligated to bow out of the race simply because his party members insist he does so.

The word is Biden’s family might be pressuring him to exit the race. The current president no longer deserves to be in the Oval Office. Biden belongs in a lawn chair, watching the grass grow with his infamous ice cream cone melting in-hand.

Trump is Spry, Fiery and Ready to Lead

Trump’s debate disposition was the opposite of Biden’s. Trump is lively, talkative, well-spoken and as patriotic as it gets. The irony is Trump is nearly 80 and older than Biden was when he became president.

According to the New York Times, less than 20% of registered voters indicate Trump’s age poses a problem. The nation clearly believes Trump is more capable of being president than Biden. Trump’s competency was put on full display when explaining his complex take on abortion.

The former president noted that the justices who determined the Dobbs case voted against the current legal precedent. He then explained his willingness to let the states decide the issue of abortion. Trump’s eloquence in explaining his stance on this decisive issue exemplifies his ability to lead.