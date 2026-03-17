Biden’s plan to take over AI exposed

Biden & the Democrats wanted more than just to regulate ai; they wanted to control it completely through centralized federal control.

The video exploding across X today shows they said so themselves. The message to those dreaming of building the next great innovation? Stop trying to create new startups. Quit innovating freely. Shut-up and let the feds drive the bus.

No messy competition. No random innovations coming from garages or college dorms. Just Washington elite deciding whether your ai model lives or dies.

It’s not speculation; it’s on tape!

Think about what that really means!

Ai is not just a toy for Silicon Valley. It has the potential to end diseases, unlock affordable clean energy, harden our defenses and change daily life forever. And they wanted to lock it in a federal vault from day one.

But here is where it gets even more infuriating. If you are as pissed off as we are and want to see the complete, no-holds-barred breakdown of their entire plan for controlling all of the world’s ai - including the behind-the-scenes details, the payoffs from donors, and exactly how close we came to losing the race - then becoming a paid subscriber is the only way to access all of the full archives and every explosive piece on this site.

Their plan was never hidden.

You remember executive order 14110? That 110-page monstrosity from late 2023 was never about safety. It was about a complete-federal-takeover. Developers forced to turn over safety test results before launching any major model. Mandatory red-teaming. Piles of reporting requirements. The kind of regulatory-meat grinder that only Big Tech giants with army’s of lawyers could survive.

Small teams? Independent innovators chasing cures or breakthroughs in fusion? Crushed before they even launched.

The order shouted “whole-of-government” involvement. Translation: every agency from HHS to Commerce to the DOJ sticking its nose into your code, your data, your Algorithms.

Don’t forget the equity obsession they tried to bake into everything. The so-called AI bill of rights that paved the way? Pure social engineering disguised as protection. Algorithms had to pass “bias” audits. Hiring tools couldn’t be merit-based. Housing systems had to deliver predetermined “fair” outcomes. All of it designed to force woke ideology straight into the machine learning.

This was not responsible development. This was the ultimate censorship and control machine in the making.

Question: when did the party of “progress” become so scared of real progress happening without their approval?

They spent years laying the groundwork. Kamala Harris and the gang were constantly touting “responsible ai”. Media & academic allies were churning out scare stories about “dangerous” Algorithms. All to soften the public for the big grab.

Big Tech cheered quietly from the sidelines. New rules that squelch newcomers while protecting their monopolies? Perfect!

Predictable results during their reign: innovation chilled across the board. Companies were hesitant to push the boundaries, fearing endless federal audits. Meanwhile China was racing ahead of the u.s. Without self-inflicted handcuffs, laughing at our self-sabotage.

We were close to losing our edge in the most important technology of the century.

Then the election flipped everything.

Trump took office and ripped up that executive order on day one. Suddenly the whole agenda vanished down the memory hole faster than a Clinton email. The video got buried. The promises got rewritten as “just suggestions”. The gaslighting machine kicked into overdrive.

But the receipts don’t lie.

That campaign-trail clip, the one amplified by Nathan Lands and many others to millions, reveals their true face. Arrogant. Entitled. Convinced only they could be trusted with the future.

These are the same people who have botched the border, ruined the economy, lied about COVID origins, and turned public schools into indoctrination centers. Giving them oversight of ai was always a one-way ticket to nightmare territory.

Can you imagine the systems they would have built? Trained not for maximum truth or human flourishing, but to flag “false information” using definitions direct from the biden White House. Hunter Biden laptop? Russian disinformation. Election skepticism? Dangerous extremism. Dissent on any regime-priority? Suppressed at the source.

Chilling doesn’t even begin to describe it.

That’s why the video matters so much. It removes the mask and shows exactly who they are — control freaks who see every breakthrough as a threat unless they own it all by themselves.

We dodged a bullet. Big time.

But the fight isn’t over.

The same group is already regrouping in think tanks, donor circles, and international forums. Planning the next version of their power grab, likely wrapped in prettier language about “global safety” and “equitable access”.

They will try again. They always do.

The anti-dote is right in front of us.

Get government out of the way. Let American ingenuity run free. Set loose the builders, the tinkerers, the risk-takers who turned this country into the most innovative force on Earth.

Real competition. Real liberty. Real results.

Because a free america will always build better AI than any centralized swamp dictatorship ever could.

That’s not theory. That’s history.

The viral video isn’t just a gotcha moment from the past. It’s a warning for the future.

Never forget what they admitted on camera. Never let them memory-hole it again.

America’s edge depends on it.