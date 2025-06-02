Over the past several years, it’s been abundantly obvious that Joe Biden isn’t well. Even before his people stole the 2020 election, Biden demonstrated serious signs of decline.

He campaigned from his basement, routinely stammered while speaking, and confused critical details. Biden has also been caught wandering off while at events and having strange outbursts.

This behavior continued even after Biden took control of the Oval Office. For the first few months of his presidency, he hid from the press. When his handlers finally let him interact with the media again, he was given flashcards with notes and specific talking points.

Observant Americans could easily see Biden coming apart at the seams. Yet, the powers that be routinely claimed otherwise.

In mid May, Joe Biden officially announced he was newly diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer. However, it’s come to light that Biden’s medical diagnosis may not be so new after all.

The Deep State Wanted This Kept Under Wraps

During an appearance on the Morning Joe show, Dr. Zeke Emanuel dropped a bombshell about Biden’s health. According to the top oncologist, Biden’s aggressive prostate cancer didn’t just develop in the past 100 or even 200 days.

Based on Emanuel’s knowledge of diseases, there’s a strong likelihood the former president had cancer back in early 2021. Biden, his family, his staff, and others in the establishment intentionally worked to keep Americans in the dark.

We were repeatedly called liars and kooks for pointing out that the then president was not in good health.

Moreover, if Biden had cancer when he first started his presidency, then he likely had it on the 2020 campaign trail as well.

Was This Information Used to Control Biden in Office?