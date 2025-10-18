We’ve reached the point in American history where presidents are preventing their successors from using executive privilege. It’s a harsh statement that is difficult to stomach yet completely true.

President Trump’s executive privilege claim was waived by Jonathan Su, the White House Deputy Counsel under Biden.

It can be safely assumed that Su waived the executive privilege that allows for confidential communication at the behest of Sleepy Joe Biden.

The aftermath?

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s indictments of The Don.

The Biden power play also cleared the lane for the raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago. That’s as shady as it gets.

It’s also reminiscent of mafioso behavior.