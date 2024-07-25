Do you ever think about why leftists are okay with millions of illegal immigrants pouring across the border every year? They know it’s wrong, unsafe for ordinary Americans who become targets for violent illegal immigrants, costly to American taxpayers, and causes resentment among legal immigrants who follow the rules instead of jumping the line.

The truth they don’t want you to know: They want non-citizens, including illegal immigrants, to vote. They think it’ll skew elections in their favor, even in cases where they can’t get away with tampering with ballots.