Biden has found himself under siege from his own party, as more and more Democratic congressmen and donors pressure him to drop out of the presidential race. The calls for him to step down have grown daily since he appeared on a debate with Donald Trump on CNN where the president was barely able to finish a sentence or put together a coherent thought.

While he has so far publicly rejected the ongoing calls for him to bow out of the presidential selection, behind closed doors an entirely different conversation is taking place. According to Mark Halperin and NewsMax, several of his key staff members allegedly disclosed that they’ve prepared a resignation speech for the President to deliver, and that he is becoming more open to the possibility of dropping out of the race.

As Mark says in Friday’s interview, “According to my sources, President Biden has agreed to step down as the Democratic nominee as early as this weekend.