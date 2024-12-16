The Biden-Harris regime didn’t just waste millions of taxpayer funds on ‘pandemic relief” with The Pandemic Response Accountability Committee (PRAC) finding that there were significant instances of fraud and waste within local and state governments that mishandled funds, but the Deep State also spent billions on fake COVID messaging, using your taxpayer dollars.

Over a Billion Dollars on Propaganda and Lies About Covid

The Feds authorized nearly $5 trillion for pandemic relief, but much of it wasn’t allocated to actual relief programs, and millions of it can’t be accounted for, but here’s what a recent congressional report revealed. They also spent $1.5 billion dollars to convince you to take the deadly mRNA vaccines that were farmed out to Big Pharma companies like Moderna and Pfizer by Fauci and the National Institute of Health (NIH) and the Department of Defense (DoD). You read that right. They spent $1.5 billion dollars to lie to you about COVID shots.

Deep State PR Firm Hired to Exaggerate Covid Mortality Risk

A PR firm was hired by the Deep State to exaggerate the mortality risk and downplay that there was no evidence the shots were effective because the Shots were a BIOWEAPON. The firm, Fors Marsh Group (FMG) was funded by your tax dollars. The report released by the PR group said that a person’s belief in a personal threat coupled with a belief that a vaccine would help their health results in an increased likelihood that they would adopt the “intended behavior” – that is, self-immolate on a deadly vaccine that’s now been linked to:

Increased mortality

Increased spontaneous miscarriage

Myocarditis

Turbo cancer

Immune deficiency and permanent damage to the immune system

And more (VAERS now shows over 1.3 million adverse effects from COVID shots not including death)

The Fors Marsh Group was the PR Firm that helped the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) with their “We Can Do This” Campaign. FMG was contracted under a $150 million HHS agreement to design and evaluate the campaign. This included creating multilingual, multimedia outreach efforts, working with influencers, and tailoring messages to specific communities.

The campaign ran from April 2021 to March 2022. It was one of the largest and most expensive public “health” campaigns in U.S. history. It encouraged 22.3 million people to complete an entire series of COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters.

HHS Spent $900 Million Promoting Covid Propaganda

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services alone spent $1 billion to cram the Covid vaccines down everyone’s throat. $900 million, give or take a few pennies, was spent on “public relations” campaigns to promote COVID-19 jabs and “pandemic awareness.” The “We Can Do This” campaign targeted vaccine-hesitant individuals. As Dr. Peter A McCullough explains, this was one of the biggest bribes in history, with the drive to mandate vaccinations at every level. This is why people in the military and in federal jobs lost employment if they didn’t get vaccinated, and why many other private employers followed suite. HHS was specifically people who were questioning the efficacy of these untested shots.

CDC Spent Another $244 Million to Increase “Trust” in Deadly Covid Vaccines

The CDC also spent nearly $244 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan to prop up state and local programs under a "Vaccine Confidence Strategy," designed to increase trust in COVID-19 vaccines. Oddly enough, only 48% of these funds were used as of early 2024 due to various challenges, including vaccine mistrust, the Fauci hearings, and logistical issues. ​Here’s one of their kindergarten-level visuals to promote trust with action steps like:

Make recommendations to get the vaccine

Share clear and accurate messaging about the COVID-19 vaccines

Clearly communicate what is not yet known about the vaccines

Funny how the CDC didn’t do any of this, and even told pregnant women it was safe to get vaccinated, even though later data has shown that miscarriage rates went up astronomically in women who were vaccinated while carrying a child. A former CDC director even admitted that the vaccine did not present the spread of an infection and that the vaccines had side effects. The vaccine inserts didn’t even say that they were safe for pregnant women to take, but the CDC told them to do it anyway. The CDC’s “updated” vaccine schedule still promotes pregnant women and elderly people getting COVID shots. It’s pure insanity. VAERS data proves the CDC should be taking COVID shots off their schedule, not encouraging people to get them.

The Deep Irony of the Deep State

The Deep State players, including the CDC, the HHS, the NIH, and other government organizations want you to trust them, but they’ve used your own money to use against you in a depopulation campaign. It’s beyond ironic that their attempts to build trust have results in the biggest mass awakening in history. As RFK Jr. has pointed out, this is one big scam. There will be a reckoning for all involved in this devastating propaganda campaign to murder millions.