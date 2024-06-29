Did you watch the last debate? If so, you were one of millions who got to watch Biden lose track of what he was saying and stumble through EVERYTHING.

It was so bad that even former President Barack Obama acknowledged, “Bad debate nights happen.”

But, this was TOTAL DESTRUCTION.

Meanwhile, Trump quickly declared victory in a post-debate rally in Virginia. He said American voters have “a choice between competence and incompetence, strength and weakness.”

The debate noticeably lacked a live audience, which may have encouraged both candidates to tone it down rather than play to their usual audiences. It might have been a little hard to tell whether Biden got thrown off stride by the lack of an audience or not at the beginning.