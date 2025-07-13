Get 70% off for 1 year

It is a rare event when a man takes on the state and wins. Donald Trump accomplished this seemingly impossible feat.

Trump and his attorneys deflected a series of attacks from the political left and state agents this past election season.

The victory is even more impressive now that word has leaked that the Biden administration was poised to hit Trump with even more charges.

The FBI Emails the Dems Don’t Want You to Know About

The leaked news story highlights how internal FBI emails show proof of rogue prosecutors and agents targeting Trump. It appears the targeting was at the behest of the Biden Department of Justice.

If Biden and his crew got their way, Trump would have been slammed with additional January 6 charges. The attempt to pile on more charges is shocking considering January 6 occurred nearly half a decade ago.

The disturbing emails reveal the Biden DOJ was obsessed with imprisoning Trump through lawfare. If Trump lost the election, he would have been framed by the state and put in prison for the rest of his life.

Thanks to patriotic Americans, we achieved the exact opposite.

The January 6 Investigation was a Farce

