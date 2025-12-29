BBC Edited Trump J6 Speech to Incite Violence

‘They’ve clearly changed the intention behind Donald Trump’s words...’ Home and Security Editor @MarkWhiteTV on breaking revelations that the BBC edited footage of Donald Trump’s speech ahead of the Capitol riots, and whether it raises questions about impartiality.

Not only did GB News report on this, but an internal memo from The Telegraph demonstrated similar info.

NEW: The Telegraph reports that an internal whistleblower memo claims the BBC “doctored” Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 speech, making it seem as though he encouraged the Capitol riot.

