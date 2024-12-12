Turns out there were 26 agents (that we know of) who helped instigate the J6 riots.

26 FBI CHSs we're in DC on J6

At least four entered the Capitol.

13 entered the restricted zone around the Capitol.

Only 9 appeared to not engage in illegal activity.

Get 45% off for 1 year

Only 19 days left to get 45% off!

Joe Rogan says he doesn't believe J6 was an insurrection:

“In the most heavily armed nation the world has ever known, why would you have an insurrection with no guns?” “There were government agents in the crowd that were inciting people to go in.” “You watch the video of the shaman dude with the buffalo hat. They're walking him around. The cops are literally guiding him.” “You've got literal government agents encouraging you to do it, moving barriers, letting you in. They were playing chess, and these idiots were playing checkers.”

Jack Poso had this to say on X:

“This is a Brady violation Chris Wray and the FBI *withheld* the information about the 26 assets from every J6 defendant Every single J6 conviction must be overturned Immediately”

Many legacy media websites like Politico are claiming we are conspiracy theorists for pointing out exactly what Inspector General Horowitz just told everyone.

Fortunately, Fox News is reporting the truth.

BOMBSHELL: IG Horowitz confirms the FBI was involved in January 6. The “conspiracy theory” is reality. A *full* investigation is coming, and it will reveal much more—but we already know the bottom line: J6 WAS ENTRAPMENT—WE MUST EXONERATE!

Do you believe J6 was an inside job?