Arnold Schwarzenegger Said Something About Gerrymandering That Every Republican Voter in Massachusetts and New Mexico Needs to Hear.

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40 percent of Massachusetts voters cast their ballot for Donald Trump.

Zero Republicans represent them in the House.

In New Mexico, 45 percent of voters chose Trump and the Republican Party. Zero Republicans represent them in the House either.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who spent years fighting gerrymandering in California and helped pass redistricting reform there, laid this out plainly in an interview. Gerrymandering has been going on for 200 years. Both parties have done it. But what is happening in states like Massachusetts and New Mexico is not competitive politics. It is the systematic erasure of nearly half the electorate from congressional representation.

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Schwarzenegger’s argument is not that Republicans are innocent. He explicitly said he is not interested in finger-pointing. His argument is that the answer to Democratic gerrymandering is not Republican gerrymandering. The answer is performance.

Outperform them. That is where the action is.

He noted the historical pattern that the party not in the White House almost always gains 20 to 25 seats in midterm elections. That headwind is real and it is coming. Which means Republicans need to win on the merits in every district where they can compete rather than relying on map manipulation to protect seats they should be earning.

The stakes in the 2026 midterms are exactly this. Democrats have used gerrymandering in blue states to create congressional delegations that do not reflect their actual voters. Forty percent of Massachusetts is functionally unrepresented in Congress. Nearly half of New Mexico has no Republican voice in the House.

That is not democracy. That is institutional capture of the kind Victor Davis Hanson describes in his book on the progressive project. They cannot win on ideas so they build structural advantages that make winning on ideas unnecessary.

Trump’s counter revolution is the answer to that structural advantage. Not counter-gerrymandering but performance. Policies that work. Results people can see. A record so strong that even a tilted map cannot stop the wave.

November 3rd is the test of whether that record is strong enough.

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