🚨 BREAKING: President Trump announces 100% TARIFFS on chips and semiconductors - "but if you're building in the USA, there's no charge."
He's DOUBLING DOWN on tariffs.
Because it's working. Imagine that.
🚨 WOW! Apple CEO Tim Cook just presented President Trump with an engraved piece of glass from Apple - custom-engraved for Trump - and it is sitting on a golden holder, on the Resolute Desk.
It was designed by a former US Marine Corporal for Trump that now works at Apple.
"He designed it for you."
"The base comes from Utah, and its 24K gold."
Amazing.
🚨 BREAKING: Apple says they will be making 19 billion chips in the United States AND will be only buying rare-earth magnets produced in the USA.
Every new iPhone and Apple Watch WORLDWIDE, will be made with Kentucky-made cover glass.
Trump is just standing there listening to all of these announcements nodding in approval. 'I did that.' 🤣🔥
Watch the video below:
🚨 BREAKING: Apple announces largest-EVER USA announcement of another $100 billion, totaling a whopping $600 BILLION over 4 years...
...and an ambitious new MANUFACTURING program, which will surge assembly lines and factories all across America.
"Apple is announcing it will invest $600 BILLION in the United States over the next 4 years. That's $100 billion more than they were originally going to invest."
An absolute victory. The experts can't deny it.
Watch the video below:
