From Donald Trump's Desk

From Donald Trump's Desk

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4

Apple Invests $600 Billion, Trump Doubles Down on Tariffs

Trump doubles down on tariffs, and he continues to beat all the experts
Aug 06, 2025
4
Share
Transcript

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump announces 100% TARIFFS on chips and semiconductors - "but if you're building in the USA, there's no charge."

He's DOUBLING DOWN on tariffs.

Because it's working. Imagine that.

From Donald Trump's Desk is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

🚨 WOW! Apple CEO Tim Cook just presented President Trump with an engraved piece of glass from Apple - custom-engraved for Trump - and it is sitting on a golden holder, on the Resolute Desk.

It was designed by a former US Marine Corporal for Trump that now works at Apple.

"He designed it for you."

"The base comes from Utah, and its 24K gold."

Amazing.

🚨 BREAKING: Apple says they will be making 19 billion chips in the United States AND will be only buying rare-earth magnets produced in the USA.

Every new iPhone and Apple Watch WORLDWIDE, will be made with Kentucky-made cover glass.

Trump is just standing there listening to all of these announcements nodding in approval. 'I did that.' 🤣🔥

Watch the video below:

🚨 BREAKING: Apple announces largest-EVER USA announcement of another $100 billion, totaling a whopping $600 BILLION over 4 years...

...and an ambitious new MANUFACTURING program, which will surge assembly lines and factories all across America.

"Apple is announcing it will invest $600 BILLION in the United States over the next 4 years. That's $100 billion more than they were originally going to invest."

An absolute victory. The experts can't deny it.

Watch the video below:

From Donald Trump's Desk is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Right Flank
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture