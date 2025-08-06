🚨 BREAKING: President Trump announces 100% TARIFFS on chips and semiconductors - "but if you're building in the USA, there's no charge." He's DOUBLING DOWN on tariffs. Because it's working. Imagine that.

🚨 WOW! Apple CEO Tim Cook just presented President Trump with an engraved piece of glass from Apple - custom-engraved for Trump - and it is sitting on a golden holder, on the Resolute Desk. It was designed by a former US Marine Corporal for Trump that now works at Apple. "He designed it for you." "The base comes from Utah, and its 24K gold." Amazing.

🚨 BREAKING: Apple says they will be making 19 billion chips in the United States AND will be only buying rare-earth magnets produced in the USA. Every new iPhone and Apple Watch WORLDWIDE, will be made with Kentucky-made cover glass. Trump is just standing there listening to all of these announcements nodding in approval. 'I did that.' 🤣🔥

🚨 BREAKING: Apple announces largest-EVER USA announcement of another $100 billion, totaling a whopping $600 BILLION over 4 years... ...and an ambitious new MANUFACTURING program, which will surge assembly lines and factories all across America. "Apple is announcing it will invest $600 BILLION in the United States over the next 4 years. That's $100 billion more than they were originally going to invest." An absolute victory. The experts can't deny it.

