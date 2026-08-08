For years, the information regarding China has sat in the open, and yet, whenever Trump or people who vote for him come into view, the very same voices take the information and bend it into knots. What was once an issue with their own anger towards Trump has now turned into the best way for Beijing to amplify their messaging.

The Butthurt Filter

Critics who were once quick to dismiss the role of China in influencing elections and government operations are now able to find an angle where the evidence is critical to them -- all due to a MAGA aligned account posting primary documents.

They do not question the validity of the evidence itself. Instead, they question why a Trump supporter would even present such evidence. This creates a cycle that ultimately makes real warnings about intellectual property theft or military-civil fusion seem like just another example of partisan theatrics.

What does it all amount to? Paid subscribers have access to the answers.