Note: Donald Trump is safe and sound!

Update:

Reportedly, the shooter came within 200 yd of President Trump.

From Colin Rugg:

BREAKING: Donald Trump *was* the intended target of the shots fired at Trump International Golf Club according to CNN.

Agents opened fire on a man who was at the Trump International Golf Course after they saw what appeared to be a gun according to the NYP.

"Officials believe the shots fired at Trump International Golf Club were intended for former President Donald Trump, according to sources familiar on the matter," CNN reported.

"Sources said the Secret Service spotted a suspicious individual on the Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach, and opened fire when agents saw what appeared to be the barrel of a gun," the New York Post reported.

Senator Lindsey Graham says he spoke with Trump after the incident.

"Just spoke with President Trump. He is one of the strongest people I’ve ever known. He’s in good spirits and he is more resolved than ever to save our country."

The following video filmed by realDerekUtley shows a heavy police presence on the roads leading to the golf club.