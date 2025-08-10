After just six months in office, Trump has tackled the southern border crisis, and these efforts are beginning to show up in the labor market.

The latest June jobs report was very strong, as the number of new jobs for native-born workers rose significantly. Many people were also able to move away from part-time employment. This is not to mention that Trump has already attracted a plethora of new investment projects, from both domestic and foreign companies, which will continue to support job growth in the long run.

Trump has accomplished all of this despite massive pushback from politicians in many of the sanctuary cities. In the long run, Americans can expect to enjoy safer cities, lower housing prices, and a robust labor market as deportations continue. Despite what the fake news losers say, the majority of Americans support these policies.



Growing Support for Deportations

The Biden crime administration created one of the country’s worst border crises and lost the election after failing to address this pain point.

Even after an embarrassing defeat, the DNC has still doubled down and pushed back against Trump’s widely supported immigration plans. Despite what the fake news media says, the vast majority of Americans still support deportations.

Many Americans also forgot that mass deportations were considered business as usual when presidents like Obama, Bush, and Clinton were in charge. The situation at our border is exponentially worse now, as Trump has had to repair the damage from the Biden administration.

The left is hellbent on ruining American society at all possible costs and stripping the American middle class of the economic benefits that it deserves.

Under Trump's new administration, border incidents have dropped to a new low. Moreover, the American middle class is beginning to feel the benefits in the labor market.

Taxpayer funds should go towards supporting the safety of citizens, and presidents should work to ensure the economic security of their population instead of pandering to illegal immigrants.

Labor Market and Housing Benefits

The fake news media has been trying to push the wacky narrative that our labor markets will suffer if we deport too many illegal immigrants. However, there are plenty of American citizens who can fill these jobs.

This trend will support the labor market this year, allowing US consumers to enjoy more spending strength as they have more options available in the labor market.

The hypocritical left has been crying for higher wages for years. Why not achieve this by opening up sections of our labor market that were previously reserved for illegal immigrants?