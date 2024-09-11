If Kommie Kamala Harris—by hook or by crook—becomes the next President of the United States, the country has fallen into the enemy’s hands.

It won’t be like Athens being sacked and burned by the Persian leader Xerxes’ overwhelming foreign forces in 480-79 BC. The Greeks were hopelessly outnumbered.

The American fall will be more like Rome when it was sacked by the Visigoths in 410 BCE. The empire’s foreign enemies were successful because Rome was weak from political corruption. Rome fell because Rome was no longer Rome.

Political corruption is alive and well in the U.S. In one glaring 2020 example, Texas filed a motion with the U.S. Supreme Court to move against Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin over their role in the unconstitutional presidential election.

According to The Heritage Foundation, “The motion alleges that changes made in election rules governing absentee ballots in those states by ‘non-legislative actors’ violated the Constitution and ‘cumulatively preclude knowing who legitimately won the 2020 election and threaten to cloud all future elections.’”

The fact that nothing came of Texas’ effort did, at the very least, little more than indicate SCOTUS was reluctant to get involved.

The complaint, filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, went into detail about what happened in each state.

Pennsylvania: The complaint accuses Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar of, among other things, “without legislative approval, unilaterally abrogating” Pennsylvania statutes that require “signature verification for absentee or mail-in ballots.” These changes were “not ratified” by the Pennsylvania legislature.

Georgia: The complaint details how Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, also “without legislative approval, unilaterally abrogated Georgia’s statute governing the signature verification process for absentee ballots.”

Michigan: The complaint describes how Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson “abrogated Michigan election statutes related to absentee ballot applications and signature verification.”

Wisconsin: Wisconsin’s elections commission made similar changes in state laws without the permission of the legislature that “weakened, or did away with, established security procedures put in place by the Wisconsin legislature to ensure absentee ballot integrity.”

The complaint also included numerous other changes made in all four states by government officials rather than state legislatures as required by law

Whether anyone likes to admit it or not, the 2020 presidential elections in at least four states were likely unconstitutional. Yet the courts did nothing. Why?