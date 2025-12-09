Imagine an America where we are no longer dependent on foreign nations for energy. We tap into our domestic oil reserves, coal, wind, and solar power as we should.

Seems like a pipe dream, doesn’t it?

Thanks to Donald Trump, it will soon be our reality.

America is Becoming an Autonomous Nation

Did it ever make sense to rely on other nations for energy?

Donald Trump says, “No.”

What sense is there in being dependent on Russian oil and Canadian oil sands when we have our own untapped oil reserves here at home?

Nor does it make sense to do business with Venezuela’s dictatorship when we have oil in our own backyard.

Trump’s aim?

To eliminate dependence on foreign countries, replacing their energy sources with plentiful domestic American energy.

If that means a continued conversion to electric vehicles, so be it. What matters most is that we function without a reliance on foreign nations.

Lest we not forget, most other nations are led by dictatorial thugs who do not value democracy and individual liberty.

America’s Energy Revolution is in Full Swing

President Trump insists we’ve made enough progress to be considered energy independent right now. We might even reach the point where our energy production results in an excess that can be sold to other countries.

How is the progress being made?

