Election day has become a charade. We fill in circles on scantron sheets then scan them into supposedly accurate machines, hoping our votes will be tallied and recorded.

No one is quite certain as to whether Americans’ votes are actually counted. The computerization of the voting process opens the door for manipulation and bald-faced lies.

President Trump wants to change that.

Trump and Mask Want to Revamp how We Vote

President Trump has teamed up with Elon Musk to reengineer America’s voting system. Though Musk is a self-admitted tech-obsessed nerd, he is demanding paper ballots be used to place and tally votes.

“We should not have computers do vote tabulation at all. It's far too easy to hack a computer. I know how to hack a computer. Government software is the easiest thing to hack, it's not the best software. In my opinion, we should only have paper ballots. It should be in-person voting with ID, end of story.” – Elon Musk

Though counting paper ballots is laborious and time-consuming, it is feasible. Moreover, if we have enough poll workers stationed at voting sites around the country, paper ballot tabulation can be performed in a timely manner.

If Trump gets his way, paper ballots will be counted on the same day they are cast. Trump even went to the extent of outlining specific steps he demands governors follow for accurate vote tabulation.

Trump’s plan is to require voter ID to cast a vote. Trump would eliminate computerized voting tabulation in favor of same-day paper ballot vote-casting.

Mail-in votes might be banned altogether. However, if permitted, mail-in votes would be counted on the same day as in-person votes are tabulated.

Above all, every voter must show proof of citizenship to cast a vote. What sense is there in having a democracy if non-citizens who don’t pay taxes are allowed to vote?

“You would save tens of millions of dollars. Forgetting about right, wrong and security, safety, our country, our constitution, and all of these. Number one, you have a much safer election. Number two, everybody—you know the results of your election by 10 o’clock.” – Trump on the issue of paper ballots

Trump also stated he would consult none other than Musk for advice on revamping America’s election processes.

Musk would reformat our electoral processes similar to how he restructured Twitter, now called X, in the spirit of efficiency.

Transparency is Integral to a Legitimate Democracy

Musk and Trump both question whether computers should be used for any facet of the voting process. As Musk noted, computers are not meant for voting.

Hackers, bad actors, and other miscreants could easily manipulate computers to alter vote counts.

"The elections are so screwed up. We have to get back in and we have to change it all." - Trump

Though hand-counting paper ballots takes physical effort and costs more than the computerized approach, it inspires confidence in America’s democracy.

Trump has harped on how voting machine errors and possible manipulation might have tipped the scales in favor of Biden in 2020.

If a computer is involved, fraud will inevitably occur. It is only a matter of when, not if, computers are manipulated to alter vote counts.

Though humans are also biased, members of both parties can recount votes to ensure accurate tallies.

The Issue of Trust

If you feel a sense of anomie, meaning a loose connection with your surrounding society, you aren’t alone in your crowd.

The 2020s have been characterized by a loss of trust in public officials, government, and everyday people. Some blame the failing economy. Others point to feminism and rampant immigration.

Trust in the voting process matters more than anything. Such trust can be reestablished with a paper trail. Proof of votes and the tabulation of those votes is only possible if such a paper trail exists.

The paper trail ensures votes can be verified if a recount is necessary.

A paper trail for votes is also necessary in the event of a post-election audit. If a recount or audit were to occur after computerized voting, the door would be wide open for manipulation.

Trump’s Take on Mail-In Votes

It is physically impossible for some disabled people and senior citizens to make it to polling sites. However, those individuals should still be allowed to vote.

The challenge lies in determining an avenue for such people to cast verifiable votes.

Trump has stated the United States Postal Service is in “bad shape” and incapable of processing Americans’ mailed-in votes. According to Trump, the backlog of such votes makes it difficult or even impossible to process mailed ballots before election day’s end.

The country is divided to the point that mail-in ballots have the potential to make the difference between a presidential candidate’s win and loss.

Sadly, some mail carriers intentionally trash ballots. Mail carriers with a bias also have the potential to sabotage ballots.

If mail-in votes are allowed in the future, there should be a deadline for submission that falls at least a week before election day. Though unexpected events have the potential to occur in the days leading up to the election, most voters have made up their minds by that point.

Led by Donald Trump, America might soon return to an all-paper voting system. Doing so would preserve our fragile democracy, ensuring the will of the people is honored.

