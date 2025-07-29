Alligator Alcatraz is Here to STAY
President Trump recently toured the cleverly named facility to send a powerful message to those who dare invade the USA
Alcatraz is closed…at least for the time being that is. President Trump has floated out the possibility of reopening America’s most famous prison.
At least one Alcatraz will be open for the foreseeable future: Alligator Alcatraz.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to From Donald Trump's Desk to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.