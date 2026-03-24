Twenty years after the release of An Inconvenient Truth, Al Gore is still selling the same fear to the world, and the rest of us are paying the price.

In 2007, Al Gore went on the road in his slick documentary and told the world: the arctic will be ice-free by 2013; mount kilimanjaro will lose its snow cap by 2016; polar bears will disappear; lake chad will disappear due to our evil co2 emissions; and sea levels will increase by 20 feet in the near future, flooding coastal cities and requiring mass evacuations. The earth will burn unless we give up our freedom, our cars, and our energy, and hand over billions to the gods of the green movement. We listened to him. Schools played the film. Politicians bowed to him. Energy policies were made that shut down coal plants, increased energy costs, and funneled tax payer money to windmills that don’t function when the wind dies. What happened?

NOTHING.

Not one damn thing he said would happen has actually happened. The arctic ice is still there, and thicker than the charts he used to prove his point. Snow still covers mount kilimanjaro. Polar bear populations are either stable or increasing in most areas and aren’t starving due to melting ice floes. Lake Chad’s problems come from people drawing water for agriculture and housing, not your car. Sea levels? Slowly rising, as they have been for hundreds of years, with no 20 foot high water mark looming anywhere on the horizon. In fact, a British High Court judge found nine major scientific errors in the film and called out Gore for the alarmist and exaggerated nature of every frame. Gore won an oscar and a nobel prize for his efforts. Because facts get in the way of a good scam.

I bet you won’t believe just how much this man has taken from your fears.