Most Americans are unaware that a president can declassify classified information at a moment’s notice. Some legal scholars even go as far as to state that a president can declassify documents with a mere thought. These facts and assertions dominate the discourse as Donald Trump’s legal team prepares for his upcoming classified documents trial.

The Buildup to Trump’s Next Trial

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was unlawfully searched last August. Agents of the federal government stormed the former president’s compound in search of classified documents. The Biden administration insists Trump illegally removed classified documents from the Oval Office.

However, not all of the documents found at Mar-a-Lago were classified. Moreover, there is also a chance that Biden’s agents might have planted classified material in Trump’s Florida residence.