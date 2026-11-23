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ABC News put it on the record. In the mid-2000s, Donald Trump called Palm Beach police about Jeffrey Epstein. According to an FBI write-up of a 2019 interview with the former chief, Trump said, “Thank goodness you’re stopping him.”

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What the FBI Summary Says

The document is a four-page FBI report of an interview with former Palm Beach Police Chief Michael Reiter. Reiter told agents the call came in July 2006, after his department’s Epstein investigation became public.

The report states Trump said he had thrown Epstein out of his club. It quotes him telling police: “Thank goodness you’re stopping him, everyone has known he’s been doing this.” Trump added that people in New York knew Epstein was “disgusting.”

He pointed investigators at Ghislaine Maxwell. “She is evil and to focus on her,” the summary says he told the chief. Trump also said he had been around Epstein once when teenagers were present and “got the hell out of there.” Reiter said Trump was “one of the very first people to call” when word of the probe got out.

Years of Insinuation, Then the Document

For years the story ran the other way — hints, smears, and the claim that Trump protected a predator. The FBI summary of Reiter’s account is the opposite of that picture: a call thanking police for moving on Epstein, a warning about Maxwell, and a claim that Trump left when teenagers were in the room.

ABC News reported the file after the Justice Department released it among the Epstein records. That is why the clip is circulating now. The network had to say the words out loud.

The Caveat — and What the Call Still Shows

A Justice Department official told ABC the agency was “not aware of any corroborating evidence that the President contacted law enforcement 20 years ago.” The White House later said the call “may or may not have happened,” and that if it did, it matches what Trump has said from the start: he cut Epstein off for being a creep.

Reiter’s account is one man’s interview, recorded more than a decade after the fact. It is not a contemporaneous phone log. It is also the account ABC chose to air.

Calling the cops and telling them to stop Epstein is not the behavior of someone shielding him. That is the line the document supports.

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