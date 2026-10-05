At a time when the number of migrants apprehended at the border continues to increase each month (with numbers being much higher than before), there have been no signs of decline.

As groups move openly and unchecked through areas which were intended to be under greater surveillance; they leave border patrol agents struggling to keep pace.

The video provides examples of crossings during daylight hours. They are similar in number to those recorded in monthly Customs and Border Patrol statistics. Local news outlets report that the same trend exists in both Texas and Arizona.

Processing of these detainees becomes temporary and then leads directly to release into society. Thereby continuing to add expenses to the states that provide emergency services and housing.

Reading Between the Lines

There is one key element of this situation that will likely go unmentioned in the majority of media coverage: the sheer size of these groups serve as a purposeful distraction for high-dollar smuggling activity while border patrol focuses on processing large groups of people.

Cartel operations continue to thrive as they are able to avoid detection due to the sheer size of the groups entering the country. Cities located hundreds of miles away from the border experience the long-term consequences of this influx of immigrants (e.g., overcrowding hospitals, disrupting schools that negatively affect funding).

However, none of these cities have any input regarding what happens in regards to immigration.

While critics look at the images presented and respond by creating more litigation or by issuing regulations that limit deportation, there are no calls for increased enforcement.

In fact, real-time data clearly demonstrates that the number of migrants encountered at the border is still significantly higher than it was prior to 2021. For swing state voters, the link between porous processing and increasing local crimes related to new arrivals grows clearer by the week.