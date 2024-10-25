We’ve officially descended to the trough of political discourse. A University of Kansas professor has stooped to inciting violence against supporters of former president Donald Trump.

The professor stated that men who refuse to vote for Kamala Harris should be lined up and shot. The statement is especially ironic considering it was spewed by an intellectual in a deep red state rife with Trump supporters.

The War of Words Between the Left and Right has Never been Worse

According to the above referenced professor, those who refuse to support Harris simply because she is a woman are deserving of immediate death.

Audio from the recently leaked video reveals the professor stated the following:

“What frustrates me [is] there are going to be some males in our society that will refuse to vote for a potential female president, because they don’t think females are smart enough to be president. We could line all those guys up and shoot them.”