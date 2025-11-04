"84% of [airline] delays were due to staff shortages"

Yesterday saw another horrible record set: 84% of delays were due to staff shortages.
If this shutdown doesn’t end now, air traffic controllers will receive another $0 paycheck.
Many controllers are not coming to work because they have to find a job that WILL pay them so they can survive.
Democrats, the ball is in your court.
Vote to reopen the government NOW so these hardworking Americans aren’t put in this terrible position.
