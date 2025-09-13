Nobel Prizes, whether awarded for literature, science, or peace, have long been political. The Noble committee chooses winners and losers based on success in their respective fields, in conjunction with their political image.

When it comes to the Nobel Peace Prize, it’s time to strip the Nobel committee's political pundits of their behind-closed-doors power and let the people choose who wins.

It’s the people, not the elites, who are most impacted by war and peace.

If the people were to choose, Trump would be a shoo-in. When 70,000 Cambodian monks call for Trump to win the prize, not awarding it to him looks like an act of aggression.

On July 28, the leaders of Cambodia and Thailand agreed to a ceasefire after five days of fierce combat.

The Southeast Asian countries accused each other of starting the fight. Whichever side was at fault, the conflict then escalated into heavy artillery bombardment and Thai air strikes along the two countries’ 508-mile land border.

President Trump stepped in and called both leaders, urging them to agree to peace. He warned them he would not conclude trade deals with them unless they ended the fighting.

The dollar proved to be mightier than the sword.

The Cambodian monks were so impressed, they backed Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump the Buddha

Likening Trump to Buddha might not be as crazy as it seems at first glance.

According the the Barre Center for Buddhist Studies:

The Buddha did not intend to form either a religious or political position, nor a philosophy of society. Historically, he lived before the era of organized, sys­tematic theorizing about the human collective. He addressed himself as an indi­vidual to individuals. Even when he spoke to large groups, as he frequently did, he focused on individual responsibility.

Trump is an individualist’s individual. That’s why so many people can relate to him so well.

The U.S. The Constitution was designed to protect the individual from the government. Trump gets that. The Buddha would have agreed.

He understood every group—for example, the democratic states that existed in the India of his times—as resting upon the insight, conscience, and actions of each of its participants. He had no theory of, nor belief in, supervening collective struc­tures of society or government that could amend or replace the bedrock of indi­vidual choice.

Like Buddha, Trump prefers peace because it allows the individual to thrive rather than die for ideologies they may or may not agree with. That doesn’t mean that Trump is a pacifist. Foreign leaders who mess with him too much soon find that out.

Here are two key differences between nonviolence as taught by the Buddha, and pacifism. First, the Buddha did not teach social and political phi­losophy; and second, he taught a path of life, not a blanket ideology. Guiding each interested individual to walk the path, the Buddha encouraged a pure mind that seeks the least harm.

That’s Trump in a nutshell: a pragmatist who sees peace as good for one and all.

When it comes to nonviolence as the preferred path forward, East meets West via Buddha and Trump. The Cambodian monks get it. Will the Nobel committee follow suit?

Trump the Dark Horse

There’s no question that Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize. He has put a stop to or slowed down lots of world conflicts.

“I settled seven wars, and actually if you think about pre-wars, add three more so it would be 10,” Trump said from the White House.

Earlier that same week, Trump had the figure at “six wars in six months.” He was referring to the Trump team’s diplomacy efforts in Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, Iran and Israel, India and Pakistan, Cambodia and Thailand, and Ethiopia and Egypt.

Whatever the number of wars Trump has helped settle, a lot of lives have been saved. Isn't that what the Nobel Peace Prize is about? Not really.

President Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009, a mere nine months after he took the oath of office. He didn't do a damn thing to deserve it.

Geir Lundestad, a member of Norway’s Nobel Committee at the time, said, “It is true, Obama did not do much before winning. But he represented the ideals of the committee. And when we have an American president who supports that message, we like to strengthen him.”

The Nobel game is fixed. Appearance weighs more than peace when it comes to the insider game of the Nobel committee.

Lundestad said that the committee hoped the award would strengthen Mr. Obama. Instead, many argued that Obama had not had any impact worthy of the award.

"Even many of Obama's supporters believed that the prize was a mistake," Lundestad said. "In that sense, the committee didn't achieve what it had hoped for.”

What was the Nobel committee hoping for, the triumph of globalism? Whatever the case, it doesn't look like Trump has much of a chance of winning the Nobel Peace Prize.

Then again, never underestimate Donald Trump's ability to change minds.

If 70,000 Buddhist monks believe Trump should get the prize, that should be good enough for the Nobel committee. The world’s watching. Will the Noble committee make fools of themselves again?