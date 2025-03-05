47% OFF for our 47th president!

First, Elon and DOGE asked federal employees to send an email detailing five things that they accomplished in the past week, and instead of doing so, people who earn a living through taxpayer funds sent disrespectful emails, ignored the request completely, or didn’t send one at all. Others used the email as a chance to get a promotion by highlighting the actual work they’ve done for their country.

Trump is making it clear, that after giving them a second chance to respond to the request for this email, if they don’t – they’ll be fired. He’s not playing around, and here’s why.

Federal Credit Card Freeze

Trump also recently issued a 30-day freeze on federal credit card spending. Why? There are currently 2.2 million federal employees, but if that’s not shocking in and of itself, there are 4.6 million federal credit cards issued. Do you think that sending a five-point bullet list via email might help Elon Musk, DOGE< and Trump root out the fake federal employees that are currently benefiting from our taxpayer dollars? Especially after what was just revealed with USAID, with millionaires like the Clintons and billionaires like George Soros using the US Treasury as their personal slush fund, it seems like a small ask to send in an email if you have a pulse.

Why Send an Email?

Why should federal workers be more than willing, if not excited, to email the people paying their salaries, and at the behest of Elon Musk and Donald Trump? Here’s a reason: the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) who was going to hire thousands of new auditors under the Biden regime to audit individuals who sent $600 Venmo payments to friends and family can’t account for over $18.2 billion in overpayments given out in earned income credits.

Or how about because the U.S. Treasury bonds which are propped up by a privately owned Federal Reserve and funnelled through the U.S. Treasury to fund endless wars, and to perpetuate evils like the COVID vaccinations and gain-of-function research are milking the American people dry. The U.S. treasury issued over $21 Trillion in U.S. Treasury bonds last year, and the Treasury Department wastes at least 24 percent of our money on waste, fraud, and money laundering.

So, maybe – just maybe – sending a single email isn’t a big deal. The level of entitlement is off the charts, though. Workers are posting social media saying that they’ve “cried every day” because they have to respond to an email.

You can find post after post displaying the same level of narcissistic, self-absorbed, out-of-touch insanity. One worker said she was being “threatened and harassed” because she had to send an email. Here’s a little pulse check for federal workers who are being asked to send an email:

Send the email already, or you deserve to be fired. America is done with the mooching and grift.

