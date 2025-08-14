The Secret Service has also proven itself to be highly unmalleable. It has not implemented any meaningful reforms, and has still tried to cling to toxic programs like DEI.

With the right diligence and overhaul efforts, the SS could have easily admitted wrongdoing and restored its reputation. Yet, its failure to accept accountability and amend its operations seriously jeopardized its future credibility and puts the lives of non-establishment politicians at risk.





The Secret Service is Much Worse than We Thought

The Secret Service’s incompetence last July 2024 shocked the world, as its failure to act almost resulted in the assassination of Donald Trump. Taking a closer look, it is clear to see that its failure wasn’t limited to this one day in Butler.



New information from GAO shows that the Secret Service was aware of this threat over a week before it happened.

This failure stirs up many questions: Was this merely incompetence and poor communication within the agency? Or was this event also driven by the strong level of disdain for Trump?



This report is devastating because it shows how the agency failed to communicate this information to both federal and local enforcement that were in charge of providing Trump with security. Federal agencies shouldn’t be making Mickey Mouse communication errors like this.

At the very least, this is gross incompetence. But then again, many democrats have been obsessed with taking away Trump’s Secret Service protection. Federal agencies have also perpetually launched witch hunts against Trump. It’s impossible to trust these groups to be diligent in protecting Trump.

The Secret Service clearly needs to be overhauled to ensure its communication methods are acceptable and, most importantly, that there are no political biases within the agency. There should be a golden standard as to how the SS protects every politician, regardless of their party.



Not Much has Changed After 1 Year

Nothing has really changed within the Secret Service, and even after this event, Trump continued to remain at risk. Trump experienced another assassination attempt just months later, and the SS is still a mess that has failed to implement meaningful reforms.

